Lucca Comics & Games: concert tickets on sale. A dedicated area is born

More and more Music at Lucca Comics & Games! On sale at this link www.ticketone.it/LuccaCG23 tickets for the Lucca Comics & Games 2023 concerts. From today at 4.00 pm it will be possible to purchase tickets for three of the five live musical entertainment events scheduled in the new location built for this edition of the festival.

THE NEW STAGE OF LUCCA COMICS & GAMES

After the great return of the last edition inside the PalaTagliate, the area dedicated to the world of the seven notes conquers this year a totally new space, created especially for the occasion: the LC&G Music Tent, a tensile structure created ad hoc, adjacent to the well-known sports hall (the PalaTagliate, in fact, which will host other incredible events… don’t miss our updates and save the date: September 28th!) but completely independent, to offer the public an even richer and more surprising program. The new structure will consist of 2800 square meters and will be able to accommodate up to 3500 people, with a set-up designed for large musical and theatrical events. It can be easily reached on foot from the historic center of the city and will count on the availability of several parking areas nearby. With the LC&G Music Tent the community event will also live after closing time, prolonging the fun.

TICKETS

The LC&G Music Tent, in fact, will offer both an afternoon and an evening programme, for all five days of the event (November 1 – 5).

In the afternoon, the shows can only be accessed with the festival ticket, while for the evening concerts – with access from 20.30 and the show starting at 21.30 – separate tickets are available, which can be purchased from today Tuesday 25 July at 16.00 subject to availability, with a discount for Early Birds and for those who will come into possession of an access ticket to Lucca Comics & Games 2023.

Holders of Early Bird tickets (Lucca Comics & Games 2023 tickets purchased in promotion between 10 and 24 July) will be able to enjoy a discount on the cost of the concert ticket: for more information, just send an email to ticketing@luccacomicsandgames .com

For those who wish, by purchasing a concert ticket from today onwards, the possibility of purchasing the Lucca Comics & Games 2023 ticket at the same time will still be valid to benefit from the promotion reserved for visitors to the festival; in this case, only day tickets valid on the same day as the chosen concert will be purchasable.

Anyone wishing to purchase the concert ticket in print@home mode in combination with the festival ticket can also choose to purchase the “skip the welcome desk” service and receive the concert ticket, the Lucca Comics & Games ticket and the bracelet.

Tickets for the concerts, of course, can be purchased separately, at full price in print@home or ETicket mode, without the need to purchase a festival ticket.

The pre-sale of tickets for Lucca Comics & Games will reopen on 5 September at 15.00.

THE FIRST THREE APPOINTMENTS

The new “house” of the musical area of ​​Lucca Comics & Games will be inaugurated on November 1st the “Spirits of Folk” show featuring performances by Myrkur, Gens D’Ys and Andrea Rock & The Rebel

Poets. The Danish group led by Amalie Bruun will take turns on stage, with an evocative rite of pagan folk music suspended between tradition and modernity, the show company of the first Italian Academy dedicated to the traditional dances of the Emerald Isle and the themes of Irish “rebel songs” updated by Andrea Rock, accompanied by his band.

November 2nd will be the turn of another thematic evening with decidedly epic tones: “Battle of Empires” together with Galactic Empire and Wind Rose, with the most loved John Williams cosplay heavy metal tribute band in the galaxy, which will touch Lucca with its spectacular winter tour, followed by the most powerful power metal dwarfs, with millions of views on YouTube .

On November 3 the legendary Oliver Onions they could only choose Lucca Comics & Games to celebrate, with an evening that promises to be unforgettable, 60 years of endless successes and record production: 1963/2023 – 60 years with Oliver Onions. They will be joined on stage by many friends with whom the duo has collaborated during their long career: international stars of 80s TV series and Italian pop celebrities – whose names will be revealed shortly – who have come to celebrate an exceptional milestone, made up of several of 200 soundtracks, many theme songs for programs, TV series and cartoons, over 400 singles and 200 LPs in the world in various languages.

This is just a taste of the surprises that the new LC&G Music Tent has in store, we will be back at the end of the summer with other great announcements: we are waiting for you, as always, under the stage with our hands raised, to get excited once again with you.

