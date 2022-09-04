The founder of Peace TV, Father Todeschini, has released a letter from the Patriarch of Venice, Card Luciani, to Bishop Carraro of Verona, before he participates in the election of the Pope. Card Luciani wrote at the time: “Fortunately, I am not in any danger…. I will go to you as soon as I have the opportunity.”

(Vatican News Network)On the eve of Albino Luciani’s beatification ceremony, Father Guido Todeschini, founder of Telepace, publicly showed a copy of Luciani’s letter to the media. This is a personal letter that Luciani handwritten to Bishop Giuseppe Carraro of Verona when he was a cardinal. The recipient, Bishop Carraro, gave the trust to Father Todeschini before being called by the Lord, saying: “This is a relic.”

This letter was handwritten by Cardinal Luciani, the then Patriarch of Venice, to his Bishop, Carraro, dated and placed in Rome on August 24, 1978, and stamped with the stamp of Cardinal Luciani . “Fortunately, I am not in any danger,” Card Luciani wrote in a letter that happened the day before the election of the papal council. Fr Todeschini explained: “He wrote ‘fortunately’ because he was lucky. As a kind of grace. In other words, he means: ‘I will not be elected without a doubt.’ This is also because no one mentioned Luciani in the predictions before the election of the Pope.” But The media’s predictions were later inaccurate, leaving Luciani with “a heavier burden of prayer and service for the Church”.

Card Luciani is so convinced that he is not in danger that he thinks he will be able to make an appointment with the bishop of Verona as soon as he returns to Venice. Fr Todeschini pointed out that Card Luciani did not say a word about the election of the pope and the meeting before the election of the pope, “which he kept secret”.

In the letter, Cardinal Luciani showed his love for the Church community. “I pray for the Church, for the one whom the cardinals will elect to succeed the late Paul VI,” he wrote. At the same time, the Patriarch of Venice explicitly shared with Bishop Carraro his concerns that the new Pope’s The task will be more difficult than that of Pope Montigny. “Luciani didn’t know he was talking about himself,” said Father Todeschini with a smile.

The founder of Peace TV went on to say: “We guard this document as a treasure and will soon hand it over to the Vatican John Paul I Foundation.” Sadly, however, the original copy is currently not available. letter. It was a stiffer card that was commonly used in the past, and they were the perfect size for an envelope bag. “The original letter is written on both sides, and the copy is printed on the same side.”

