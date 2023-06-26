Lucioni is a new Palermo player, the club is official

by blogsicilia.it – ​​23 seconds ago

The transfer market has yet to start but Palermo has already placed the first official shot. In fact, the viale del Fante club has formalized the arrival of Fabio Lucioni in the rosanero, the Lecce defender who last season…

