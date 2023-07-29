Title: Cuban Woman Celebrates Nearly 103 Years of Crediting Luck for Longevity

Introduction:

Cira Delia Vegas Perez, an elderly woman from Sancti Spiritus, Cuba, is about to turn 103 years old. Despite her age and blindness, Vegas Perez remains lucid and attributes her long life to sheer luck. This remarkable centenarian shares her life experiences, hardships, and resilience as she reflects on Cuba’s turbulent history.

Content:

Born in 1920, Cira Delia Vegas Perez has lived through significant events in Cuban history, from the presidency of Mario Garcia Menocal to the Revolution of 1933 that ousted Gerardo Machado. During her life, she witnessed Batista’s coup, the suicide of Eduardo Chibas, the attack on the Moncada barracks, and the rise of Fidel Castro.

Despite experiencing 48 years of hardship under Fidel Castro’s regime and the subsequent years of poverty and inequality under the leadership of Miguel Diaz-Canel, Vegas Perez considers the abysmal poverty of her childhood as comparatively idyllic.

Vegas Perez reminisces about her educational and working life, including her 16 years at the Gilberto Zequeira Children’s Circle. She also engaged in knitting and sewing to earn a livelihood. After retirement, she and her husband raised pigs and chickens for sustenance.

Recalling her humble upbringing, Vegas Perez shares how her mother, a laundress, struggled to support her children after being abandoned by her husband. Poverty was ever-present, with a scarcity of clothes to wear to school. However, Vegas Perez carries a sense of pride in overcoming adversity through hard work and patience.

Known affectionately by her neighbors as “Aunt Cira,” Vegas Perez wishes to be remembered as an honest individual. Blinded in later years, her memories and mental sharpness provide her with a clear perspective on the importance of both luck and perseverance in life.

Vegas Perez’s story is a testament to the power of resilience, as she spent 20 years living in a room constructed from the remains of a collapsed dairy, following a cyclone in 1952. She speaks lovingly of her late husband, who was caring and devoted until his passing in 1990, after which she focused solely on fighting to survive.

In May, Cuba bid farewell to Emilia Tejeda Tejeda, the country’s oldest woman, who passed away at the age of 115 in Niquero, news. Keeping her mental capacity intact until the end, Tejeda Tejeda’s remarkable longevity was considered a “miracle.”

Conclusion:

Cira Delia Vegas Perez’s journey as a nearly 103-year-old woman in Cuba is a testament to luck, perseverance, and the ability to adapt to changing circumstances. Her experiences reflect both the resilience of the Cuban people and the social and political changes that have shaped the nation throughout the years.

