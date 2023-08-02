Ludogorets dropped out of the Champions League qualifiers | Sport

The Bulgarian champion was eliminated from the qualification for the Champions League, Olimpija achieved great success!

Ludogorec, under the leadership of former BiH coach Ivajlo Petev, was eliminated from the Champions League qualification in the second round!

Tonight in Slovenia, after a 1:1 draw at home, the Bulgarian team played against Olimpia, and in the 15th minute Kiril Despodov took the lead.

However, just three minutes later, the “dragons” equalized the score through Timi Elsnik, and then in the second minute of injury time of the second half, with the second goal of the same player, they achieved a turnaround against the Bulgarians!

In the third round, Olympia will meet the better of the two duels between Žalgiris and Galatasaray. The first match, in Lithuania, ended with a score of 2:2.

However, the drama did not end there – stoppage time lasted as long as 11 minutes, and the scorer of the only goal for Bulgaria was inaccurate from the penalty spot in the last seconds, thus missing the chance to send the match into overtime!

Olimpija, apart from the selected third round of qualification for the Champions League, provided at worst the group stage of the Conference League, and will play at least ten more European games.

Bugari se, sa druge strane, as well as Zrinjskimove to the third round of qualification for the Europa League.

