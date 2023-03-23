BARCELONA (Spain) – Possible heavy sanctions coming against Barcelona. With an official statement, UEFA opened the investigation into the club in reference to the “Negreira case”, linked to payments by the Blaugrana club to the former vice president of Spanish referees: “In accordance with article 31(4) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations, the UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspectors were appointed today to conduct an investigation into a potential breach of the UEFA legal framework by FC Barcelona in connection with the so-called Negreira Case . Further information on this will be made available in due course“.
Barcelona, what risks
The investigation by the Barcelona prosecutor’s office could lead to consequences also at a sporting level for the Blaugrana clubsince the regulations of the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League, establish as an essential requirement for the participation of any club not to be “been directly and/or indirectly involved in any activity aimed at organizing or influencing the outcome of a match at national or international level” and then “must confirm this in writing to the UEFA administration“. According to Spanish newspapers, even the mere opening of the investigation could lead to exclusion from the cups of Barcelona.
