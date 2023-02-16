A major failure in the company’s computer system Lufthansa it caused delays and disruption on all of the company’s lines. In Germania and not only. According to the first reports, the tilt was caused by construction works in the region Frankfurt: in particular, it would have been caused by a railway construction site and an excavator which cut several fiber optic cables of Deutsche Telekom. The airline has expressed “regret” for the inconvenience. The spokesman for the German Interior Ministry, Maximilian Kall denied that it was a cyberattack.

Thousands of flights were canceled or delayed at Frankfurt and Munich airports: all other airlines owned by the Lufthansa group are also involved, including Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Eurowings e Swiss. Domestic routes were halted and passengers were asked to travel by train. While all the runways at Frankfurt airport have been closed. The planes were diverted to Nuremberg, Cologne and Duesseldorf.

“The IT failures that have hit Lufthansa mainly concern the Frankfurt airport,” a spokesman for the German company clarified to Ansa. According to the source, air traffic “will settle in today’s early evening” also in the city on the Main. It is not true, added the spokesman, that the company’s planes were affected by the disruption on a global scale, as was instead reported by some media.