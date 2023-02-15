Home World Lufthansa: serious computer system failure, flight delays and cancellations
Runways closed at the Frankfurt airport

Affected by the inconvenience thousands of passengers. To prevent the Frankfurt hub from becoming overloaded, air traffic control has closed the airport to landings

The German air transport safety agency has ordered the immediate closure of the runways at Frankfurt airport, in Germany, due to the serious IT problems that – for reasons yet to be ascertained – they crashed Lufthansa’s IT systems. This was reported by a spokesman for the German airline. Lufthansa was therefore forced to delay or cancel many flights. At the moment, planes arriving or passing through Frankfurt are diverted to the airports of Nuremberg, Cologne and Duesseldorf.

Check-in and boarding systems have been targeted by what could result in a cyber-attack, causing massive backups of aircraft and passengers at the airport, Germany’s largest. In addition to its flagship airline Lufthansa, the group also operates Eurowings, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines.

