The land staff of Deutsche Lufthansa started a strike on Wednesday morning, causing the cancellation of over 1,000 flights.

The strike, which should last until 6 in the morning of Thursday, was launched by the Verdi union due to its request for a 9.5% increase in the salary for about 20,000 workers from the German airline.

The move pushed Lufthansa to erase almost all flights in his Hubs in Frankfurt and Monaco for Wednesday.

The strikes and the lack of staff have already forced several airlines in recent days, including Lufthansa, to erase thousands of flights and caused long hours in the main airports, frustrating tourists eager to travel after the blocks related to Covid-19.

The company had offered an increase of 150 euros/month

The Verdi union last month asked for a salary increase of 9.5%, or at least 350 euros more per month for 12 months, for about 20,000 workers who are said to be crushed by inflation and have been overwhelmed by work due of the lack of staff at airports. Lufthansa had offered an increase of 150 euros per month for the rest of the year and another 100 euros more since the beginning of 2023, plus a 2% increase since mid -2023 based on the company’s financial results. Verdi refused the offer, saying that it was not enough to compensate for the surge of inflation, which reached 8.2% in Germany in June.