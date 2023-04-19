Luigi Covatta, great visionary and protagonist of the political and cultural life of our country – working world

Two years ago April 18, 2021 one of the “Best and Noble Minds” of socialism and politics of our country went out, his many writings and his traces remain not only in the world of politics but in particular in the world of art and of culture

Two years ago Gigi Covatta one of the noble fathers of Italian socialism left us. A very fine intellectual who built the history of our country with the humility of the greats. His proverbial irony, his sagacity, his immense culture and his knowledge of the institutional machine are missing from the national political debate. This is why Gigi remains an irreplaceable figure.

He was director of the prestigious magazine “Mondoperaio”, which had taken over and relaunched with intelligence and passion the only one, thanks to him, that survived in the panorama of historical magazines of political culture of the twentieth century. With sincerity he has always cultivated dialogue with friends from other strands of Italian reformism. Many other political constructions followed, always keeping in front of his reformist, supportive, humane and profoundly altruistic culture as the guiding star. An irreplaceable source for the growth of any human being.

We are left with the immense cultural work he developed as a militant intellectual of the Socialist Party for the renewal and modernization of the left over the past 50 years.