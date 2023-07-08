Luigi’s “yellow” puppy from the Berlusconi house disappeared from the third will

Milano — Luigi is the puppy of the Berlusconi house, on the WhatsApp status of his cell phone there is a photo of him as a child in the arms of the smiling Knight, is it possible that in the last of the entrepreneur’s three holographic wills he forgot to name him? This is the question that everyone has been asking for hours, but those who know the Berlusconi family tend to answer that it is a case, linked to the entrepreneur’s dramatic moment, who in a state of malaise, before being admitted to the San Raffaele, writes “if I don’t come back”.

The Knight chose his father’s name for the youngest

The Knight’s will dated 19 January 2022, which consists of 15 handwritten lines, is addressed only to Marina, Pier Silvio, Barbara and Eleonorabut it seems to be an oversight, given the particular moment in which Silvio Berlusconi he takes pen and paper and writes to his children remembering “the good I loved them, and that they loved me” asking them to “take care” of their brother Paolo (to which he reserves a legacy of 100 million), from his partner martha fascinates (100 million) and his friend Marcello Dell’Utri (30 million), to be paid by drawing “all my assets from your inheritances”.

United but very different

Surely the entrepreneur was also very fond of Luigi to whom he gave his father’s name, they respected and loved each other even in their differences. Luigi is described by those who know him as very religious and shy, his father certainly was much less so. But both were curious, and ready to invest in new entrepreneurial initiatives, what are now called start-ups. Silvio believed in Ennius Doris and in 1982 he financed it to found what would later become Banca Mediolanum, Luigi in 2019 was among the first to invest in Bending Spoons, the Milanese app company which, among other things, created Immuni.

“I can only speak highly of Luigi Berlusconi,” he says Massimo Dorisson of Ennius e ad of Mediolanum — When he sat on our board he was young, yet already very knowledgeable, especially in matters of finance”. Good and humble, this is how the banker describes him Gianni Tamburi, founder and shareholder of Tip, with which H14 has made some financial investments. For Tamburi “Luigi is smart, serious and intelligent, I would say that he is almost embarrassed by the surname he bears”.

The passion for finance

Of the three children of Veronica Lario is the only one with a passion for finance, for this reason from 2007 to 2015 he was chosen to represent Fininvest on the Mediolanum board of directors, of which the family financial company has 30% of the capital. “I like even more to remember the sense of responsibility and the humility with which he carried out this important role for us and the great respect he has always had for all the other more senior directors – he adds Massimo Doris — obviously we are still in contact and today I see in Luigi a great finance professional, with experience gained in the field and very skilled above all in the private equity segment. And even today Luigi stands out for that profile of absolute seriousness that characterized him in the work of our board of directors».

Returning to testamentin theory, not having been mentioned in the legacy which establishes the payment of a total of 230 million to Paolo Berlusconi, Marta Fascina and Marcello Dell’Utri, Luigi could exempt himself from this obligation. Or so the law says. But those who know him closely describe him as generous and attentive to others (so much so that he has his own foundation for the most needy), and are ready to bet that instead he will be willing to pay his share of the legacy, drawing from his own inheritance. The secretariat of Holding Quattordicesima, the one that will now control the 47% shares of Fininvest that were inherited by Veronica Lario’s three children, was not received a comment on the legacy. It will therefore be necessary to wait a few days for Luigi Berlusconi to settle the matter personally.