Luis Abinader assures the situation on the border is under control and there is no threat to daily activities in the Dominican Republic

President Luis Abinader assures the Dominican Republic that the situation on the border with Haiti is under control and poses no threat to everyday activities in the country. In a message to the nation, Abinader addresses three questions about the border situation: how it came to be, why action was taken, and the importance of his upcoming trip to the United Nations General Assembly. He explains that the construction of an irrigation system by Haitian citizens without consultation or authorization prompted the Dominican Republic to demand an immediate stop to the project. Although the construction temporarily stopped after the tragic disappearance of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, it resumed recently. Abinader emphasizes that the government’s measures aim to protect the nation’s security, interests, rivers, environment, and agricultural production. The president warns that unilateral construction could lead to further destruction of the river and asserts that the Dominican Republic has taken a strong response in legitimate defense against groups that do not obey laws or recognize bilateral agreements. Abinader also underscores the importance of his trip to the UN General Assembly, stating that the ultimate solution to Haiti’s problem lies with the international community. He reiterates that there is no Dominican solution and that while the Dominican Republic will continue to provide support, their main responsibility is to defend the interests of their own people. Abinader assures that the necessary actions will be taken to guarantee the nation’s rights under the law and international agreements. Measures have already been implemented, including the suspension of visa delivery, prohibiting the entry of project promoters, closing the border, reactivating water intake, constructing a dam, and increasing military presence along the border. The president emphasizes that it is not a conflict between the two peoples, but rather an issue with uncontrollable individuals who threaten the stability of the Haitian government and the security of water resources. Abinader warns that the interests of the Dominican government will not let uncontrollable individuals jeopardize them.

