Luis Diaz’s parents kidnapped in Colombia. The mother is rescued, the father is officially missing

The mother of Liverpool and Colombia international star Luis Fernando Diaz “was saved from kidnapping in the north of the country by assailants on motorbikes” – but the player’s father is still missing. This was announced by Colombian President Gustavo Petro. The Attorney General of Colombia, a few hours earlier, had assembled a team of investigators to look for the couple in Barrancas, a municipality in the province of La Guajira, in northern Colombia. The National Police confirmed the rescue of Diaz’s mother, Cilenis Marulanda.
