Luis Enrique wants to leave PSG Sport

Luis Enrique wants to leave PSG Sport

Less than a month ago, Luis Enrique took over the team from the “Park of Princes” and signed a two-year contract. However, the main ace of the Parisians is leaving the club, and the coach is already thinking about leaving.

Source: Profimedia

Luis Enrique took over the helm of Paris Saint-Germain from Christophe Galtier, who will have to answer for racism in December. The Spaniard has signed a contract for two years, but he is already not satisfied with how things are going on the bench of the French team.

The departure of Mbappe has been the subject of discussion in football circles for a long time, and now the parting of Enrique and PSG is getting closer. Luis Enrique is not happy that Kylian Mbappe is slowly but surely packing his bags and because of this, he is thinking about terminating his two-year contract with the current champion of France.

Luis was a very successful football player, from Sporting Gijon, through Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​he achieved many successes before ending his career in 2004. After retirement, four years later he took charge of Barcelona’s B team, then Celta, and then Barcelona’s first team, with which he took the treble in 2015. After that, he was also the coach of the Spanish national team, at a time when he already had a FIFA award behind him. for the best coach. Because of everything mentioned in his biography, PSŽ believes that he is the one who can “connect” the Princes and finally lead them to the Euro-title, but it is obvious that there are big problems there right from the start.

