Luis Parada and Celia Medrano to Seek Presidency and Vice Presidency in Salvadoran Opposition Party for 2024 Elections

Title: Lawyer Luis Parada and Human Rights Defender Celia Medrano Announce Candidacy for Salvadoran 2024 Presidential Elections

In a move that promises to bring change to the political landscape of El Salvador, lawyer Luis Parada and human rights defender Celia Medrano have officially registered their candidacy with the opposition party Nuestro Tiempo for the upcoming 2024 presidential elections. Parada, renowned for representing El Salvador in an international lawsuit against a mining company, took to his social media platforms to share the news of their registration.

Expressing their unwavering commitment to truth, reason, and justice, Parada stated, “With our conviction to give El Salvador a better future, Celia Medrano and I have submitted our application for registration as a presidential formula for the internal elections of Nuestro Tiempo.”

Nuestro Tiempo, a center-right political party, has gained support from civil society members through its SUMAR platform. As President Nayib Bukele plans to seek immediate re-election in 2024, despite previously acknowledging the move as unconstitutional, Parada believes it is a mistake to allow Bukele a free path without providing an alternative for those who have lost hope.

“In any case, the unconstitutional one is the president who wants to be re-elected, from the moment he becomes a candidate. Nothing or nobody takes that away from him. He will never be a legitimate president, and he will fall sooner or later. So the only option is forward,” expressed Parada.

In a recent interview, Celia Medrano emphasized that the 2024 elections present the last opportunity to redirect El Salvador’s course away from authoritarianism through the electoral route. She also acknowledged the potential challenges they may face in obtaining candidacy approval, given their stance against the current administration. Medrano, who held various high-profile positions within the government and humanitarian organizations, possesses a wealth of experience in human rights advocacy.

As Parada and Medrano embark on their campaign, their registration symbolizes a growing movement seeking change and a fresh political direction in El Salvador. The upcoming elections will undoubtedly offer the electorate a significant choice and an opportunity to shape the country’s future.

Note: Photo from LA PRENSA/File.

