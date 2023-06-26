Luiza Fiorito designs wedding decor full of Brazilian aspects – MONDO MODA

Inspired by the cultural abundance and exuberance of Brazilian nature, the theme “Brazilianness” is one of the main decorative bets of the year. Enchanting organizers and guests across the country, this decoration manages to combine tropical elements, vibrant colors and still display a lot of elegance.

@luizafiorito, event decorator and specialist in floral design, enchanted the guests by signing the decor of a wedding that celebrated the theme “Brazilianness” in every detail. Handicrafts, ceramics, tropical prints, foliage, are some of the decorative elements that cannot be missing, and Fiorito shows how to apply them in arrangements and furniture, bringing life and personality to environments.

The decorator always bets on the diversity of Brazilian flora, which is one of the main highlights when talking about Brazilianness. Orchids and bromeliads are perfect types of flowers for centerpieces and ballroom corners.

Betting on noble wood furniture and crafted straw, reflects a sense of sophisticated rusticity, referring to Brazilian country houses. The possibilities for exploring themes are endless, from themed parties, weddings, birthdays and even corporate events.

The decoration can be adapted according to the desired style, from traditional to modern, incorporating regional elements such as folk art, local flora and fauna, as well as music and typical cuisine.

Luiza Fiorito mixes styles and values ​​the identity of each project, expressing her satisfaction in participating in such a special and highly sophisticated event:

“It was an incredible experience to create a decoration that celebrates Brazilian aspects in an authentic way. Each element chosen was carefully thought out to enhance the cultural richness of our country, providing a unique and exciting atmosphere for the bride and groom and their guests.”

About Luiza Fiorito

Luiza Fiorito is a daring, creative event decorator who is passionate about her work. In his company, each project is unique and his job is to materialize the essence of the client in the form of decor.

A floral designer from Flower Academy London, he has been working in the business for about ten years and has always set out to create decorations that reveal much more than just beauty. Every creative process of the projects she signs is aimed at bringing meaning to every detail of the decor.

From the species of flowers chosen to the style of the furniture, each decorative and scenographic element reveals something of the personality of its clients; whether they are more romantic, more modern, more classic or more innovative.

