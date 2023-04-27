Luka Božić MVP of the ABA League for the 2022/23 season | Sport

The great Zadar basketball player Luka Božić received the MVP award.

Source: MN PRESS

The ABA League announced that he was chosen as the most valuable player of the 2022/23 season Luka Božić from Zadar. With the votes of coaches, journalists and fans, it was decided that the best player of the Zadar club will receive a flattering award, thus leaving behind the players of the first-placed Partizan and the second-placed Crvena zvezda. Božić received 79 percent of the votes, while he is in second place Facundo Field with 12.3 percent, i.e. it ranked third Matthias Lesor (7.1 percent).

Luka Božić triumphed in all three voter categories, and this season he recorded incredible numbers. He averaged 22 points, 9.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists, while also having the highest utility index ever seen in the ABA. In the end, it was an average of 32.6 index points.

The Croatian basketball player started his career in Bjelovar, then he was in Pula and Zagreb, before arriving in Zadar in 2017. He played for this club for two seasons before transferring to Budućnost, where he did not manage well. He had to “choose a new path” in his career again and through Široki, for whom he played in the ABA 2 League, he returned to Zadar and played a career season, despite the club’s financial problems.

Since the MVP award was added, this is the third time he has gone to clubs from Croatia. Awards have so far been awarded to Nikola Jokić (Mega), Miro Bilan (Cedevita), Nikola Janković (Olimpija), Luka Žorić (Cibona), Goga Bitadze (Buducnost), Filip Petrushev (Mega), Nikola Kalinić (Crvena zvezda) and finally Luka Božić (Zadar). Let us remind you that previously Lesor received the award for defender of the year, while Obradović is the coach of the season.

