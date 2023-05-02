Home » Luka Bresel is the new snooker world champion Sport
Luka Bresel is the new snooker world champion

Luka Bresel is the new snooker world champion Sport

Luka Bresel is the new snooker world champion after the incredible tournament he had!

Sensation! We have a new snooker world champion, a little-known 28-year-old Belgian Bress wound! In the final of the World Championship in Sheffield, he won the four-time world champion Brand Selbija 17:15 in the frames, and it seems that the key moment happened in the penultimate frame. Then Selby was in a big rush and reduced the huge advantage of the Belgian, but he missed one zizer and allowed the “Belgian Bullet” as they call Bresel to reach the frame and later the title.

Selby is NOT the only former world champion who “suffered” from Bresel’s steady hand, since before him the Belgian also won the legendary Ronija O’Salivena. O’Sulliven led 10:6 against him, and in the end he lost 13:10. That’s how Đahui Si made a big turn in the semi-finals!

On the way to the title, the fantastic Bresel beat Ricky Walden, Mark Williams, Ronnie O’Sullivan, Si Djahui and finally Mark Selby for the first Belgian snooker world championship title.

Mark Selby said goodbye to the World Championships and will remain with five titles, while another great man who ended his career is John Higgins, who was defeated by Selby in the quarterfinals.

