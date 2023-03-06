Home World Luka Dončić and Devin Booker clashed at the Dallas-Phoenix game Sports
World

by admin
Luka Dončić and Devin Booker got into a conflict at the Dallas-Phoenix game. Their intolerance has been going on for a long time

Source: Twitter/@ClutchPointsApp

Luka Dončić and Devin Booker entered the clinch in the Dallas – Phoenix game. The Slovenian committed a foul after a miss and bent over after suffering a blow from Kevin Durant. At that, Booker apparently started throwing things at Dončić and his teammate Reži Bullok. When Booker stepped towards Bullock, Luka jumped up and got in the face of the Phoenix ace so much that they must have touched. Given that this is not their first clash, many jumped to separate them, and Dallas coach Jason Kidd ran the entire field to stop Doncic.

See how it all looked:

Phoenix defeated Dallas 130:126, moving away from him in the Western Conference standings with a score of 36-29, while the Mavs are at 33-32. And that tension and the great roles of the aces on both sides announced that everything will explode if these teams meet in the playoffs. In the defeated team, Luka Dončić scored 34 points despite his poor three-point shooting (1/9), his teammate Kyri Irving scored 30, while on the other side, Phoenix was led to victory by Kevin Durant with 37 and Booker with 36. And how will only “burn” when Buker and Dončić face each other again on the field.

Dončić also went “crazy” when Booker fouled him at the end of last year and they got into an argument on the field that went on and on, but then it didn’t threaten to turn into a fight. Now it is the later stage of the season and the tension is obviously increasing.

See also  USA, vaccine obligation for 100 million workers. Biden: "We've been patient, that's enough"

Remember that fight:

