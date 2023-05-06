Luka Dončić leaves Dallas, Utah and Oklahoma want him | Sport

Luka Doncic will most likely leave Dallas during the summer as he is not satisfied with the previous season, nor are they enthusiastic in Texas.

Slovenian basketball player Luka Dončić has not had a good season in the NBA. In the end, Dallas did not even manage to “reach” the playoffs to enter the playoffs, even though it had two superstars, Dončić and Irving, so it is widely rumored that during the summer they could be without both of them. Irving is a free agent and will most likely join James in the Lakers, while the owner of the club from Texas is less and less convinced that he wants to “build” a team around Doncic.

The former operative of Memphis, today the journalist of Athletics, John Hollinger states that it is Doncic’s departure is a very certain option and it is already known where it could go during the summer.

“Spies tell me that Utah is monitoring Doncic’s situation very closely, but it’s not the only one. Clubs are circling Doncic like sharks. Utah and Oklahoma are the only clubs with the resources to make a trade for Doncic. They will push out any of the 27 other clubs that would try to trade for Doncic because of the pile of first-round picks they have to offer in exchange”states Holingzer, and thus certainly opens new horizons for the Slovenian as well.

At one point, it seemed that Doncic in Dallas would be the same as Dirk Nowicki, a mainstay for two decades, but after four years of cooperation, everything could “break”. Doncic normally has four more years of a five-year contract worth 215 million dollars, and a trade option only in the last year, however, we have seen that superstars in the NBA can “push their way” only if they want, look at the example of Kevin Durant and Brooklyn.

In addition, it seems that both parties are interested in parting ways, since the chemistry in the last season was simply not good, while Dončić himself pointed out that he “doesn’t enjoy playing basketball like he used to.” There was mention of the possibility that he could end up in Denver, but again the question is whether Nikola Jokić’s team can offer something in return.

