Luka Dončić led Slovenia to victory against Montenegro | Sports

When Luka Dončić plays for Slovenia, he plays at full throttle!

Unreal, unreal Luka Dončić! The fantastic playmaker shines during the preparations for Mundobasket and is in top form, which is how he brought the Slovenians a victory over Montenegro 104:100. His rivals couldn’t do anything to him and in this match he recorded an incredible triple-double of 34 points, 13 rebounds and 14 assists.

Especially impressive was the three-pointer from over 10 meters that he hit in one moment of the match, and apart from him, only Klemen Prepelić with 17, Jordan Morgan with 10 and Bine Prepelić with 10 points scored in double figures in Slovenia. He shone in the Montenegro team Vladimir Mihailović of 26 points, Dino Radončić with 21, while Nikola Vucevic had 11 points and 14 rebounds. The former playmaker of Crvena zvezda Nikola Ivanovic had 12 points, and the current center of the red and white Marko Simonovic had three points.

The Slovenians will continue their preparations with a match on Saturday when they will meet the United States of America team, which defeated Puerto Rico in the first control match. Montenegrins will play the next preparatory match against Iran.

Take a look at Luka Dončić’s rumored trio:

