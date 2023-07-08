luka dončić trusted a girl | Sport

Luka Dončić and Anamarija Goltes got engaged.

Source: Instagram/anamariagoltes/printscreen

Luka Dončić announced the beautiful news, he trusted his longtime girlfriend, Anamarija Goltes said “yes”. The two posted a joint photo on Instagram and confirmed that there will be a wedding soon. They did it on their wedding anniversary.

It seems that he managed to surprise her, as she posted pictures of them together and the date on social media during the day as a sign that it was their anniversary. Luka managed to hide his plans and surprise her. LeBron James was among the first to send him a congratulatory message. “Congratulations brother,” wrote the “king”.

The messages started to line up, they wrote to him Boban Marjanović, Thibaut Courtois, Michaels Bridges, Tim Hardaway, Spencer Dinwiddie, Edi Tavares, Tristan Vukčević, Tadija Dragićević, Mina Milunović…

Luka and Anamarija have been in a relationship for several years, but have known each other for a long time. They started dating when they were 12 years old, they met in Croatia on the coast where their families were vacationing. They started dating a few years later and have now become one of the most famous couples.

See what she looks like:



See description

Dončić trusted the beautiful Anamarija! Posted a photo on Instagram, Lebron was the first to congratulate him!

Hide description

Source: Instagram/anamariagoltes/printscreenNo. image: 20 1 / 20 Source: Instagram/anamariagoltesNo. image: 20 2 / 20 Source: Instagram/anamariagoltes/printscreenNo. image: 20 3 / 20 AD Source: Instagram/anamariagoltes/printscreenNo. image: 20 4 / 20 Source: Instagram/anamariagoltes/printscreenNo. image: 20 5 / 20 Source: Instagram/anamariagoltes/printscreenNo. image: 20 6 / 20 AD Source: Instagram/anamariagoltes/printscreenNo. image: 20 7 / 20 Source: Instagram/anamariagoltes/printscreenNo. image: 20 8 / 20 Source: Instagram/anamariagoltes/printscreenNo. image: 20 9 / 20 AD Source: Instagram/anamariagoltes/printscreenNo. image: 20 10 / 20 Source: Instagram/anamariagoltes/printscreenNo. image: 20 11 / 20 Source: Instagram/anamariagoltes/printscreenNo. image: 20 12 / 20 AD Source: Instagram/anamariagoltes/printscreenNo. image: 20 13 / 20 Source: Instagram/anamariagoltes/printscreenNo. image: 20 14 / 20 Source: Instagram/anamariagoltes/printscreenNo. image: 20 15 / 20 AD Source: Instagram/anamariagoltes/printscreenNo. image: 20 16 / 20 Source: Instagram/anamariagoltes/printscreenNo. image: 20 17 / 20 Source: Instagram/anamariagoltesNo. image: 20 18 / 20 AD Source: Instagram/anamariagoltesNo. image: 20 19 / 20 Source: Instagram/anamariagoltesNo. image: 20 20 / 20

Follow all sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!