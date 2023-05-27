Luka Dončić video training to lose weight | Sports

Luka Dončić he’s often criticized for being “fat,” Atlanta fans chanted that at him at a game last month, but this spring he apparently decided to put an end to those stories. Someone from his environment posted a video from the training session on social media, where you can see him running up the stairs and obviously trying to stay in shape.

This summer, Dončić will be in the national team of Slovenia, which will compete in the World Cup from the end of August, and it is certain that he already wanted to play basketball, because with the scandalous decision of Dallas, his team intentionally “tanked” and deliberately missed the chance to enter the playoffs.

