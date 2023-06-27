Luka Dončić wants gold with Slovenia at Mundobasket | Sports

Luka Dončić promised the Slovenians gold at the World Championship, said Matej Erjavec, president of the basketball association.

Luka Dončić promised to bring gold to Slovenia at the upcoming World Championship (from August 25 to September 10). The president of the basketball association of that country, Matej Erjavec, confirmed this and added that he was with him in Dallas at the moment when he was informed of the decision that he would not play in the matches at the end of the season.

He revealed that at that moment Luka was very angry. “He was very angry. We were having dinner, he turned to me and said ‘President, we will win gold at the World Championships’. I have no reason not to listen to him and not to trust him. You can see how motivated he is. He is training like crazy, he has never trained like this. I believe that he will find time to rest,” said Erjavec, as reported by the portal “delo.si”.

He is delighted with Luka’s decision to play for the national team. “Stars of such caliber cannot always play for the national team. Maybe they use their free time to be with their families, to take care of their bodies. In this case it is different, Luka is a phenomenon. The desire to play for Slovenia is incredible, he is eager for matches and results and that makes a difference. What he does has an incredible effect on all of Slovenia, but also Europe and basketball itself, he promotes world basketball.”

Edo Murić and Goran Dragić will not play at Mundobasket. “Unfortunately, Edo got injured, he is an important member of our national team and someone who is impossible to replace. I’m not saying that our goals are diminished without him, just that he is very important for us. His injury really hit us, I hope that give extra motivation and lift the team.”

He spoke about the experienced playmaker in chosen words. “Goran will not be with us, this time his farewell is final. He said it clearly and probably thought for a long time. We will find a way to thank him for everything he has done,” concluded Erjavec.



