Luka Garza made his debut for BiH and recorded a double-double | Sport

The basketball player born in Washington made his first appearance in the BiH jersey, and immediately showed that he will be a huge reinforcement for BiH. representation.

Source: FIBA

Luke Garz he made his debut for BiH with a double-double performance.

The basketball player born in Washington received the BH. papers and played for the “dragons”, and already in his first official appearance he showed that he will be a great reinforcement. Garza finished the match with 15 points and 12 rebounds, he had an excellent shot for two (3/5) and three (2/3) points, and he only “missed” from the penalty line, where he hit only three of eight attempts.

“I think my debut for BiH was quite solid. I’m satisfied with the game under the hoop, but also disappointed with the free throw performance. I missed a lot of them, and those are the key points. I feel that I had good energy. In the last quarter, I made a few three-pointers, turned the game around and thus helped the team. In the decisive quarter, we played really well, we were excellent in defense.” pointed out Garza commenting the victory of BiH against Portugal 84:75.



See description

Debut for the “dragons” and immediate double-double: Luka Garza impressed – These are the games in which the team is built

Hide description

Source: FIBANo. picture: 18 1 / 18 Source: FIBANo. picture: 18 2 / 18 Source: FIBANo. image: 18 3 / 18 AD Source: FIBABr. image: 18 4 / 18 Source: FIBANo. image: 18 5 / 18 Source: FIBABr. image: 18 6 / 18 AD Source: FIBANo. picture: 18 7 / 18 Source: FIBABr. picture: 18 8 / 18 Source: FIBANo. image: 18 9 / 18 AD Source: FIBANo. picture: 18 10 / 18 Source: FIBABr. picture: 18 11 / 18 Source: FIBABr. image: 18 12 / 18 AD Source: FIBANo. picture: 18 13 / 18 Source: FIBANo. picture: 18 14 / 18 Source: FIBANo. image: 18 15 / 18 AD Source: FIBANo. picture: 18 16 / 18 Source: FIBANo. picture: 18 17 / 18 Source: FIBANo. image: 18 18 / 18 AD

The match was broken only in the last five minutes, when it was Garza who played, scored several tied points and announced the first triumph of the “dragons” in the pre-qualifications for the Olympic Games.

The next match BiH plays against the host of the tournament, Poland, which celebrated today against Hungary 83:81.

“I think it was a great debut, first of all because we won. We are excited about the upcoming game against Poland, who are a great team. They won today, they are playing at home and they will have the support of the crowd. But these are the games where the team is built, dressing room and finding a way to win. That’s what we’re trying to do. It’s going to be the same against Hungary, another great team with quality players. It’s really hard to play, we’re excited to win, but that’s a finished story now. We turn to the match with Poland”, said Garza.

As a reminder, the two first-placed national teams from group B will continue the tournament with matches against the two best selections from group A (Israel, the Czech Republic, North Macedonia, Estonia), and only the winner will qualify for the Olympic Games, which will be held in Paris in 2024. .

(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

