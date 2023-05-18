Home » Luka Jović and Fiorentina in the final of the Conference League | Sport
The Serbian centre-forward participated in the great victory of Fiorentina – for a place in the European final against West Ham!

Fiorentina beat Basel away after extra time 3:1 and qualified for the final of the Conference League, where they will play against West Ham! Serbian striker Luka Jović entered the game in the 91st minute and was on the field when the Czech Antonin Barak scored a goal in deep stoppage time (129th minute!) to place Viola in the Euro-final. The match lasted so long due to the interruption because one fan got sick, and Fiorentina wildly celebrated their placement in the title match, in which they will play for their second European trophy, after winning the previous one back in 1961, in the final of the Cup Winners’ Cup.

