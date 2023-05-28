Luka Jović goal against Roma video clip | Sport

The Serbian footballer was in the right place, what he has been doing for most of his career.

Source: Profimedia

Fiorentina players defeated Roma (2:1) in the penultimate round of the Italian Serie A, and Luka Jović entered the top scorers list again! The Serbian striker was in the right place and from just a few meters away he sent the ball into the net guarded by the occasional Serbian representative Mile Svilar.

Jović’s goal in the 85th minute meant that the score was equalized (1:1), and just three minutes later, Ikone would set the final score and give Jose Mourinho a headache. Now Roma has to worry about the position in the table from which they will ensure playing in Europe next season, while the Italian coach Vincenzo can be happy that Jović is hitting before the European final that awaits the “Purple” from Florence.

The former Red Star and Real Madrid player was also the scorer in the previous round of the Italian championship. Then he scored against Vanja Milinković-Savić, another colleague from the national team, and in the meantime he missed quite a bit in the final of the Italian Cup. But, we know that Luka is a master of European matches – with Frankfurt he worked wonders in the Europa League – so the sights may just be set for the most important match of the season.



Match of the 37th round of Serie A. Source: YouTube/Arena sport TV

Fiorentina will play against West Ham in the final of the third UEFA competition on June 7 at Fortuna Stadium in Prague. It will be an opportunity for three Serbian footballers – Nikola Milenković, Aleksa Terzić and Luka Jović – to reach one of the biggest results in their careers. In addition, Jović, if he is effective in the final, could also be the best scorer of this competition.