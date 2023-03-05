Home World Luka Jović scored a goal for Milan | Sport
Luka Jović scored a goal for Milan

Luka Jović responded to criticism with goals, and now, after a series of goals in Europe, he managed to score in Serie A as well!

Source: TV Arena sport

Fiorentina has overcome Milan 2:1 (0:0), and only a few days after the owners of “Viola” pointed out that they were satisfied with the Luka Jović with a goal in the duel with the Rossoneri, he showed everyone that he can make a difference on the big stage! The Serbian striker started the match on the bench, entering the 81st minute instead Artura Cabrala and only six minutes later he settled the match!

He penetrated from the wing Dodo who centered in the middle of Milan’s penalty area, and there Luka Jović found himself in an excellent position. He jumped fantastically, then headed the ball to the opposite side of the goalkeeper Mother Manjana and it rocked the net! In the video, you could clearly see how Manjan was following the ball that was going straight behind his back!

Until the end of the match Teo Hernandez managed only to alleviate his team’s defeat with a goal in the 95th minute, but the three points remained in Florence. This was Jovč’s fourth goal in Serie A and now only Artur Cabral with five goals is more efficient than him in Fiorentina. Check out this hit:

Source: TV Arena sport

The first half of this game passed without many opportunities, and then at the very start of the second part of the game, Fikayo Tomori made a penalty and Niko Gonzalez scored a goal for 1:0 in the 49th minute of the game. Until Luka Jović’s goal, it seemed that Milan could come back, but the Serbian striker spoiled the evening for the Rossoneri, who were hoping for points from Florence. Now Fiorentina is tied for 11th place in the table with 31 points, while Milan is tied for third place with 47 points, the same as Inter.

