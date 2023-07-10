Home » luka kulenović in Slavic from Liberec | Sport
luka kulenović in Slavic from Liberec | Sport

by admin
Yesterday’s Dobojli striker is a new member of Slovan from Liberec.

Source: PROMO/Sloga Meridian

Striker Luka Kulenović, who last season played in 17 Premier League matches in Sloga Meridian, left this club in the summer transfer window.

And the new environment, in which he was introduced today, will be the Czech Slovan Liberec!

In the last season, he missed a large number of matches due to injury, but, during his presentation at the Czech club, he pointed out that he is now ready for new challenges.

My best season, statistically, was a few years ago, in the First League of Republika Srpska. I scored 13 goals in about thirty games, but I think I played very well last season, especially before the injury, in the first part of the season. I had five goals and three assists, but unfortunately the injury spoiled the second part of the season. However, I have self-confidence, I am ready for matches and I believe that with the help of the coaches and the medical team, I will be able to avoid further health complications. I am aware that my preparations for the new season will be very important. I know the coaching staff here is very good and I’m looking forward to working together. I’m excited, it’s going to be fun“, Kulenović said, among other things.

During his youth internship, the forward born in 1999 played for Borac, Krupa and Trenčin, after which he played for Banja Luka’s Željezničar Sport team, Osijek’s B team, Kustošija and Rudar Prijedor, from which he came before the start of last season in Slog Meridian.

Within the m:tel First League of the Republika Srpska, he played 51 matches, scoring 17 goals, while in Bosnia and Herzegovina. registered 42 appearances in the elite ranks, with seven goals.

(mondo.ba)

