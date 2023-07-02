Luka Mitrović extended his contract with Zvezda | Sports

Crvena zvezda boasted another signing, but this time it is a new contract for a player who was already at the club, Luka Mitrović.

Source: MN PRESS

Red Star is extended cooperation with Luka Mitrović, and the former captain of the team from Mali Kalemegdan will wear the red and white jersey in the next three seasons! The club announced the information about the new contract on its official website, but before that it used the opportunity to play with the fans who are waiting for reinforcements for the new season.

As was the case on occasion signing the contract with Dejan Davidovec when in close-up there were pictures of animals from popular chocolate bars, a detail from the basketball player’s private life was also revealed on this occasion. Luka Mitrović is a football fanatic, so the presentation after signing the new contract also went in that direction.

“The most experienced football manager will lead the Crvena Zvezda fantasy league in the coming period“, the Serbian club wrote with the publication of a graphic showing the players on the football field, in red and white jerseys. For those who follow Luka Mitrović’s career in more detail, it was a clear signal, while the rest had to wait for official confirmation on the club’s website. Mitrović loves football and Premier League fantasy, and is known to support Arsenal in the elite ranks of English football.



See description

The fans are waiting for reinforcements, and Zvezda has completed a big job: The former captain is staying – three more years in red and white!

Hide description

Source: MN PRESSNo. picture: 7 1 / 7 Source: MN PRESSNo. image: 7 2 / 7 Source: Youtube/Arena Sport TV/printscreenNo. image: 7 3 / 7 AD Source: MN PRESSNo. picture: 7 4 / 7 Source: MN PRESSNo. picture: 7 5 / 7 Source: MN PRESSNo. image: 7 6 / 7 AD Source: MN PRESSNo. picture: 7 7 / 7

It’s Mitrovic won 14 trophies in Crvena zvezda – five titles in KLS, five Radivoj Korac Cups and four ABA leagues. Before the red and white jersey, he played for Hemofarm, and between two terms in Zvezda, he wore the jersey of Bamberg, Murcia, Manresa, Hapoel from Jerusalem and Budućnost from Podgorica.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

