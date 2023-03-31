Luka Modric could eventually leave Real Madrid as a free agent, although his continued cooperation seemed assured.

Luka Modric no way to extend the contract with Real Madrid and since he is entering the last three months of cooperation – now it is already becoming worrisome whether he will even put his initials and stay at the “Santiago Bernabeu” stadium. The Catalan newspaper “Sport” reports that there were positive indications that Modrić will get a new contract at Real Madridhowever, the club suddenly changed its strategy and began to procrastinate, which changes everything.

“The good relationship that has always existed between Real and Luka Modrić is beginning to deteriorate. The reason for the distance is that the club, which did not offer him a new contract, did not even begin discussions about extending the cooperation“, states the newspaper “Sport”, whose writing should always be taken with caution, since they favor the biggest rival Barcelona.

“The Croatian is angry at the club because no one called him two months before the end of the season to discuss a new contract. Modrić is upset because, unlike Benzema, Kroos, Načo or Asensi, no one even spoke to him. Real wants to strengthen the midfielder order and it depends on whether they will keep Modrić and Sebaljos, and both have interesting offers from other clubs“, it is added, practically saying that Modrić is at the exit door of Real Madrid, which no one expected.

True, Real Madrid does not have a practice of keeping “old” footballers, but Luka Modrić is still playing top-class football at the age of 38, so it has been speculated for a long time that they will make an exception for him. It is added that in Madrid, on the one hand, they are angry with Modrić because he “gives himself” to the Croatian national team and did not retire. so in just three days he played 180 minutes for the “Fire”. They hoped to leave Croatia after the World Cup, but Modrić is not thinking about that, even though there are reports that he has received an “ultimatum” – either a new contract or Croatia.

Let us remind you that Luka Modrić arrived at Real Madrid in 2012 and played 473 games for this club, scoring 37 goals and 76 assists. He won the Champions League five times, and now he has offers from Saudi Arabia, if the “royal club” does not want him.