Luka Modrić moves to Dinamo Zagreb | Sport

Luka Modrić opened his soul to journalists and spoke honestly about his return to Dinamo from Zagreb.

Croatian national team member Luka Modrić could finish his career in his native country, more precisely Dinamo from Zagreb, the club he left back in 2008. After playing for Tottenham, Modrić became a legend of Real Madrid, and at the age of 37, he is still a very important cog in the machinery of one of the world‘s best clubs. However, there is hope…

In fact, even the idea presented to the public by Vlatka Peras, for the midfielder to play the 2024/25 season in the shirt of the Zagreb club, and then say goodbye to his football career! Partly because of that, and partly because of certain footballers who returned to their home clubs, the Spanish media decided to ask Modrić what the chances are for such a scenario.

“Sergio Ramos is a football great and a great friend of mine. We hear each other very often and I know very well how strong his desire was to return home, to Seville. The club has now invited him and I heard him very happy. With the fans he had some disagreements when he was at Real, but I think he will earn their respect with his games and behavior. He gave up a lot of money because he wanted to return to Sevilla and it’s obvious that he cares to show how much this club means to him,” said Luka .

His return to Dinamo not so sure, because he thinks it makes no sense to return to Zagreb at such an age! “Once, in the euphoria of celebrating the title with the fans in the North, who really gave me special emotions and memories for all time, promised to return. But then you don’t know how things will go in life, and how complicated something becomes with the passage of time and everything that happens inside it. For such things, a lot would have to be arranged, and now how realistic is it that Dinamo would even want a player to return to them at the age of 39-40, and what sense would that have at all…“, concluded Modrić.

There is no doubt that even at the age of 40, Luka Modrić would be a reinforcement for Dinamo Zagreb, but it is believed in Spain that he wants to retire as a Real Madrid player. Such speculations gain significance when it is taken into account that he rejected numerous lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia and remained in Spain, although Real has already started reconstruction, and he is not guaranteed a place in Carlo Ancelotti’s team.

However, he is still an important figure in the club – he is with Real Madrid won 23 team trophies and the Ballon d’Or during the previous 11 years, the biggest individual award in the world of football. Before that, he won six trophies in Croatia with Dinamo, and he also achieved great results as captain of the national team. At the World Cup in Russia in 2018, the Croatians were defeated by the French in the final, while four years later they defeated Morocco in the match for third place. Also, the Croatian national team played in the final of the League of Nations and after a poor penalty shootout, they were defeated by Spain.

