Luka Modrić remains at Real Madrid | Sport

Arab millions did not lure Luka Mkdrić, he wants titles and records!

Source: Profimedia

Luka Modric show a record Ferenc Puskaš! At 39, he is the oldest footballer to ever play for Real Madrid, and Modrić will turn 38 when the new contract he is about to sign expires!

He refused 40,000,000 euros a year from Saudi Arabia because as stated by Fabricio Romano, he wants to end his career at Real Madrid. Admittedly, he didn’t do badly either because he will win 22.000.000 evra per season and will be the third highest paid on the team. It is interesting that the second is Karim Benzema with 24,000,000, and convincingly the first with over 30,000,000 is Eden Azar, who they cannot drive away from the club.

In September, Modrić will turn 38 years old, and then the new season will begin, in which Real will once again be led by the great Croatian. In 2012, he arrived from Tottenham for 35,000,000 euros, which now seems like a real bargain for a player who played 480 games for the club, scored 37 goals, assisted 77 and won as many as five Champions League titles.

Now, together with his team, he will try to eliminate the heated Manchester City in the fight for a place in the final of the Champions League, and the way he started, he might actually overtake Ferenc Puskas!

(WORLD)