Luka Nedimović enrolled at the Faculty | Info

Eighteen-year-old Luka Nedimović from Novi Grad graduated from the “Petar Kočić” Gymnasium with excellent results and is a student of his generation. He decided to dedicate himself to computer science, so he enrolled in two faculties in Belgrade and Novi Sad.

Even in elementary school, Luka stood out among his peers in terms of his studies. He mastered the course material with ease.

He says that it is not difficult to be a student of the generation in Gymnasium if you put in a little effort.

“What I always like to mention is that in the first two grades of high school, I was focused on grades. For me, that represented education, but later I realized that education occupies a slightly different position in people’s lives.” points out Nedimović.

Computers were a subject of special interest to him. During his elementary and high school education, he participated in numerous computer science competitions and was always among the most successful. This led him to simultaneously enroll in the faculty in Belgrade and Novi Sad.

“At the Faculty of Computer Science in Belgrade, I enrolled in a computer science major that deals with information technologies. While in Novi Sad, at the Faculty of Natural Sciences, I enrolled in an information technology major that also deals with a theoretical approach, but you get a dose of professional knowledge. So, as I understand it, the Faculty of Computer Science has a slightly more professional approach, while the Faculty of Science has a more theoretical approach. Together, they form a good whole for further progress.” emphasizes the young talent for learning, Luka Nedimović.

This talented and hard-working young man has his own goal that he wants to achieve in life. He is convinced that he will succeed in this.

“I want to continue my master’s or doctoral studies in the field of artificial intelligence or quantum computing. Ideally both, since there is an area where these two technologies meet. I think it would be useful to have a theoretical and professional basis for further career work.” concludes Nedimović.

Nedimović was also awarded a silver plaque from the municipality of Novi Grad for his exceptional results in computer science competitions.

