Luka Van Aše, a mathematician, threatens Novak Djokovic at the Serbian Open Sports

The young Frenchman Luka Van Asche did not hide his enthusiasm for his victory over Sten Wawrinka, with which he scheduled a duel against Novak Djokovic.

Source: Goran Arbutina/MONDO

Young French tennis player Luke Van As made a big surprise at the Serbian Open, as on Monday, to everyone’s surprise, he defeated former Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka. The teenager made a big turnaround, so after losing the first set (1:6), he played much better (7:6, 6:4), thus scheduling a match with Novak Djokovic for Tuesday. After a great victory over a rival 20 years older, he did not hide his enthusiasm.

“It’s an amazing feeling to beat Stan Wawrinka. I watched a lot of his matches on TV as a kid. He’s not at the top right now, but he’s still Stan Wawrinka, one of the legends of this sport and it’s an amazing feeling to beat him,” said the Frenchman who started the match badly, lost the first five games, and eventually the first set.

“Wavrinka played a very good set, I had some very bad exchanges, but I tried to play better and I knew if I continued like that I had a chance to win. It was very difficult during the second set, it was uncertain in the third and very proud of myself for the win”Van Asche commented.

Wawrinka is followed by a duel with the best tennis player in history – Novak Djokovic, who is earlier said that he does not know his next opponent, but that he will not underestimate him. The teenager from France emphasizes that he will try to enjoy the match.

“I’m not going to study, I’m going to rest” In parallel with playing tennis, Luka Van Asche devoted himself to mathematics, which he studies in Paris. He sometimes uses the time on the tour to study, but that will not be the case in Banja Luka, because he has one of the biggest matches in his career coming up. “I’m not going to study today, because I’m a little tired,” he said with a smile, and then he talked about what it’s like to study math along with tennis: “Sometimes it’s hard during the year, because I travel week after week. But when I’m in Paris, I also study I study as much as I can. Maybe math can’t directly help me for tennis, but it means to me because normally I’m only focused on tennis, tennis, tennis. Also, it’s important to me, because I’m practically preparing for what comes after my career”.

“Novak is a great champion, number one right now. It will be nice to play against him, I have to get ready, but I will certainly enjoy it. He is the favorite of course, but I will try to enjoy it and of course I will try to win. After this victory over Wawrinka for the quarterfinals I have to to beat Novak Djokovic, it will be a tough challenge, but I’m still young. I’m very excited to play against Novak.”

The youngest tennis player in the Top 100 had a great start to the season and won the challengers in French Pau and San Remo in February and March. Last week in Monte Carlo, he failed to win the main draw through the qualifications, but now he passed the first round at the Serbian Open, with a victory over Wawrinka, followed by a duel with Djokovic.

“This is a privilege when you play against such players, because for sure Novak won’t be playing in 20 years. It’s incredible that here I have the opportunity to play against two legends like this.”, said Van Asche and added that he got used to the conditions in Banja Luka, which are quite different from those in Estoril and Monte Carlo.

“I’ve adapted well. I know these courts from last year when I played the challenger. Of course, not the central court, because there was nothing there then. It’s different than in Estoril and Monte Carlo, but I came on Friday, trained over the weekend and I was preparing for today’s match, and now I’m going to train and prepare for Wednesday”, said Novak Djokovic’s next opponent at the Serbian Open.