Because of Ainara Gihon, Luka Vildoza fell in shape, this is how she looks today.

Luka Vildoza has been playing quite erratically in the last month and is in a decline in form. It all started from the moment he broke up with his longtime girlfriend, Ajnar Gihon. He himself admitted it after the match with Valencia. He revealed that all this was difficult for him and that because of that he argued with his teammates and with coach Duško Ivanović. A lot has changed since then, both for him and for her.

Since leaving Serbia, beautiful Ajnara has been posting various photos and videos on her “locked” Instagram profile, and it is interesting that she and Luka no longer follow each other on this social network. She deleted almost all the photos together, except for one, from last July when they kiss in the water. Compared to the period when they were together, another change is noticeable in her, she dyed her hair and is no longer blonde.

Let’s remind you, at the end of February, Luka published a clip from a series in which he wrote that he was sad, and then it was clear that there had been a breakup. He points out that things have changed now. “I had some problems in my private life, I felt sad, everyone knows about it and how important she was to me. When you have problems, then your self-confidence decreases, you think about it, ego and pride appear, it is transferred to the field. I argued with everyone, including Duško, teammates, journalists. Now I’m fine, I’m getting back to life and the rhythm of basketball, I’m happy again. I’m sorry if I said something bad to someone,” Vildoza said. Look at their photos together:



