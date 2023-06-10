Luka Vildoza injured | Sport

Crvena zvezda could be without the help of the Argentine defender for the most important matches of the season.

Source: MN PRESS

Crvena zvezda basketball players are in the first match of the KLS final defeated FMP (94:70) and reached the halfway point to the new championship title in Serbia, but there is also bad news for Dusko Ivanovic. In the match against the team from Železnik, he was injured Luka Vildoza, one of the best players in red and white this season.

The Argentinian basketball player suffered an injury that prevented him from returning to the field at the end of the match, and the coach of Zvezda commented on this at the press conference. Ivanovic did not have much information about the upcoming break for the great red-white defender, but he revealed what the problem is with the Argentinian basketball player.

“We’ll see, he has a bit of a groin strain“, Duško Ivanović said after the match, thus worrying the red and white fans. The experienced coach could be in trouble himself if it turns out that Luka Vildoza’s injury is more serious, because the current champion of the Serbian and regional leagues has an extremely busy schedule until the end of the season. .

The final series of the ABA League against Partizan will begin on June 13 with a visit to the biggest rival. After that, it will be played on June 15 and 18, and if necessary on June 20 and 23. On the other hand, before the matches in the regional competition, Red Star should play one or two matches in the final series of KLS against FMP. The second match is scheduled for June 11, and a possible third match on June 12.