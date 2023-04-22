Home » Lukaku case, even RocNation doesn’t agree: ‘That’s enough, we will challenge the authorities on all fronts’ | A league
Lukaku case, even RocNation doesn't agree: 'That's enough, we will challenge the authorities on all fronts' | A league

Lukaku case, even RocNation doesn’t agree: ‘That’s enough, we will challenge the authorities on all fronts’ | A league
Inter don’t agree, but Romelu Lukaku’s entourage also rebels against the decision of the FIGC’s Corta Sportiva d’Appello to reject the complaint presented for the match-day ban handed down to the Nerazzurri striker for being sent off in the Coppa Italia semi-final first leg against Juventus. Match in which the Belgian, already booked for a tough tackle on Gatti, had received a second yellow card following the exultation – judged provocative towards the Juventus fans – for the goal of the final draw. An exultation already proposed on other occasions by Lukaku, also the victim of racist expressions by some of the Juventus supporters present in the stadium sector behind goalkeeper Perin.

While Juventus’ appeal for the closure of the entire sector was accepted, a similar result was not obtained for Lukaku and Inter issued a statement to criticize the provision of sports justice. Finding the solidarity of Michael Yormark, president of Roc Nationthe agency that takes care of the player’s interests: “It is worrying to hear that the FIGC’s national appeals court has chosen to uphold the disqualification of Romelu Lukaku. All of this proves that more needs to be done by everyone football bodies to protect players on the pitch. This further fuels our desire for change. Roc Nation will not give up this fight. We will continue to challenge the authorities on all fronts. Now stop“.

