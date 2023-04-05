Home World Lukaku targeted by Juve fans, Locatelli: “Racism is madness”
Lukaku targeted by Juve fans, Locatelli: "Racism is madness"

Lukaku targeted by Juve fans, Locatelli: "Racism is madness"

The stance of the Juventus midfielder against whoever targeted the Inter forward in Turin in the Coppa Italia match

If from the first moment some Juventus players had attacked Lukefor having ‘provoked’ the Juventus fans at the Allianz Stadium after the goal scored (see Danilo and Perin), today some of them had their say against the racist chants.

Manuel Locatelli, for example, Juve’s Italian midfielder, took up the words of the Juventus club – who spoke of collaboration with the police to identify those responsible for insulting the Inter player – to take sides against racists in stadiums.

“Racism is madness. Enough, we can’t stand it anymore. Outside the stadiums”, wrote the Juventus player, obviously referring to what happened last night after the goal scored by the Belgian which was worth one to one.

April 5, 2023

