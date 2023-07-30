Home » Lukaku to an Inter fan: ‘Come on Juve? Never. And about the deal…’ VIDEO | Market
World

Lukaku to an Inter fan: ‘Come on Juve? Never. And about the deal…’ VIDEO | Market

by admin
Lukaku to an Inter fan: ‘Come on Juve? Never. And about the deal…’ VIDEO | Market

In the age of social media, any response can be captured and disseminated in no time. Even those given perhaps to free himself from an annoying situation, like the one he saw Romelu Lukaku run into an Inter fan in Belgium. The scene was captured by the TikTok user’s mother @maurochiffi1908who immediately posted it.

I DON’T BELIEVE IT WILL – The fan in question tells Lukaku never to say “Go Juve” in case of transfer to black and white. “No, mai”the response of the centre-forward, who then adds, getting back into his car: “I don’t think the deal will go through”. A reference to the Bianconeri’s difficulties in selling Vlahovic Or a way to track down the Old Lady? Meanwhile Giuntoli is on a mission in Londonnot only for Big Rom, but also for the ex Atalanta side compatriot Chestnutsunder relegated Leicester.

See also  Covid, Germany is moving towards the return of masks in indoor spaces

You may also like

How a Watermelon Slice Sparked a Turning Point...

Attack on political rally in Pakistan: at least...

Hollywood Strike Movie ‘Bad Boys 4’ to Release...

Colombian women’s soccer players beat Germany 2:1 at...

Formula 1, Belgian GP 2023: live broadcast from...

Citizenship income, in Palermo and Catania the highest...

Another North American church names Israeli apartheid –...

“Aquamen – Conspiracy Below”: Aquaman’s death.

Niger, assault on the French embassy. Macron: «Immediate...

How a young man was shot in a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy