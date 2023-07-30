Lukaku to an Inter fan: ‘Come on Juve? Never. And about the deal…’ VIDEO | Market

In the age of social media, any response can be captured and disseminated in no time. Even those given perhaps to free himself from an annoying situation, like the one he saw Romelu Lukaku run into an Inter fan in Belgium. The scene was captured by the TikTok user’s mother @maurochiffi1908who immediately posted it.

I DON’T BELIEVE IT WILL – The fan in question tells Lukaku never to say “Go Juve” in case of transfer to black and white. “No, mai”the response of the centre-forward, who then adds, getting back into his car: “I don’t think the deal will go through”. A reference to the Bianconeri’s difficulties in selling Vlahovic Or a way to track down the Old Lady? Meanwhile Giuntoli is on a mission in Londonnot only for Big Rom, but also for the ex Atalanta side compatriot Chestnutsunder relegated Leicester.

