Lukas Nelson + POTR, review of the album Sticks And Stones (2023)

There are concerts that are burned into your memory and the one offered by Neil Young in June 2016 at Poble Espanyol in Barcelona is undoubtedly one of them. A performance in which the Canadian was accompanied by a young group called Promise Of The Real commanded by Luke Nelson and his guitar. That was the first real contact for many of us with the band of Willie Nelson’s son, with whom Neil Young ended up recording a total of five albums, two of them live.

It is curious that, despite the accumulated curriculum, the work of Lukas and his henchmen has not been valued as it deserves in these latitudes. Let’s hope it’s great “Stick And Stones” be the perfect excuse to reverse this situation and even cause the band to visit our stages. Dreaming is free.

“Stick And Stones” It is nothing less than the band’s eighth album and he said that it is a good opportunity to delve into his career because it turns out to be one of the most solid, fun and well balanced, within the parameters of country-rock in which he moves. So anyone can find horny songs, like that alcoholic psalm that is “Alcohalleluja”, or a stellar collaboration tailor-made for the showcasing of Lainey Wilson, who leaves her vibrato mark on “More Than Friends”.

Account Luke Nelson that this album was recorded during the tour that the group carried out just after the pandemic and that, for this reason, the songs have been infected by the desire that people had to dance again, to return to the normality that a good party. And he’s not right. You just have to listen to songs like the fast-paced “Ladder Of Love” or that fun “Every Time I Drink” where a honky-tonk hit will fill the void caused by the recent death of the great Robbie Robertson. But as I said, the album is well balanced and there are also moments for a certain introspection, as shown by the delicate and exciting “Lying” in which Lucas shows his vocal solvency with that characteristic nasal touch that gives his tone a certain personality.

“Stick And Stones” It should not go unnoticed by the fan and there is no doubt that we will take it into account when preparing the specialized list at the end of the year dedicated to the best of Americana. deserves it.