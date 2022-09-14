«Let’s not let Europeans freeze“. This is the appeal launched, apparently to Russia, by the Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko in a video posted on a Telegram channel near his press office in which the head of state is shown chopping wood. “We will help our brothers, and maybe one day they will help us,” says Lukashenko, quoted by the Russian news agency Ria Novosti.

“We must think about the condition of the peasants, the workers, and not that of the rich,” adds the Belarusian president, one of the most loyal allies of Moscow. “The most important thing is that Duda e Morawiecki (the Polish President and Prime Minister) do not freeze in Poland. They are our neighbors. Perhaps they will come to their senses ».

“Lukashenko will help Europe … survive the winter cold!” Reads the message accompanying the video. «The working morning on the eve of major international events is spent … worrying about the neighbors. The biggest energy crisis has already been called “the apocalypse” and our neighbors are certainly not up to the task. And then there is no time to choose: “fir or birch”! The concerns are mostly about people. However, even Duda and Moravetsky will not let us freeze… The broad Belarusian soul is like that ».