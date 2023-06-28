Lukashenko details the conversation with Prigozhin and Putin | Info

The President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, revealed how the negotiations with the leader of “Wagner” Yevgeny Prigozhin were going on Saturday, June 24, when there was an attempted coup in Russia.

“To be honest, when I started getting some information about the events in Rostov, somehow at first I didn’t pay much attention to it. The war is going on, so such things are not surprising. But after 8 o’clock in the morning on Saturday, I started receiving alarming news about the situation in Russia. We agreed (he and Vladimir Putin) at 9:30 to talk at any time that suits him. He addressed the nation at 10 a.m. and at 10:10 he called me and gave details of the situation unfolding in Russia. I set several questions, including questions about his plans to deal with it, and then I realized that the situation was serious. I will not go into further detail about that part of the conversation. The most dangerous thing, as I saw it, was not the situation itself but its possible consequences. That was the most dangerous part of it. I also realized that a difficult decision was made to eliminate everyone involved. I suggested to Putin that he should not rush to do this. I proposed to speak with Prigozhin and his commandersLukashenko said.

After Lukashenko suggested to Putin that he should talk to Prigozhin and his commanders first, Putin replied that it was useless because “Prigozhin doesn’t want to answer the phone.” Lukashenko had an answer to that as well.

“I answered him that it was bad peace better than any war and that I will try to contact Prigogine. He told me once again that it was useless. I told him to waitLukashenko reassured the Russian president.

Lukashenko then revealed that general Junus-Bek Jevkurov played a major role in the process of organizing talks between the two conflicting parties. The director of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Aleksandar Bortnikov also took part in the talks.

“Evgenij was completely euphoric. At first we only spoke swear words for about 30 minutes. I analyzed it later. The number of swear words was ten times higher than the number of normal words. He said he was sorry and started cursingLukashenko states.

The Belarusian president pointed out that the most difficult thing for him was to think of what to say at the very beginning of the conversation with Prigozhin. According to him, Prigozhin was “half-mad”.

“They have just returned from the front line. They saw thousands of their dead. The boys are extremely unhappy. Especially commanders. As far as I could understand, they strongly influenced Prigozhin. Yes, he acts like a hero, you know, but he was under pressure and influence from those who commanded the assault units and saw those deaths. He was half-crazy when we talked. ‘Yevgeny, no one will give you either Shoigu or Gerasimov, especially in this situation, you know Putin as well as I do. Secondly, he will not meet with you, and because of this situation he will not even talk to you on the phone’. He was silent. ‘But we want justice! They want to drown us! We are advancing to Moscow!‘ I said: ‘You’ll be squashed halfway like a flea. Despite the fact that army units are engaged on the front line’. I told him to think about itLukashenko emphasized.

He then said that he had no intention of giving up. The whole situation could have easily spilled over to Belarus.

“I tried to convince him for a long time. And in the end I said: ‘You know, you can do what you want, but don’t insult me. The brigade (of the Belarusian army) is prepared for transfer to Moscow. We will defend Moscow as in 1941. You read books. You are an educated and smart person. This situation will not only affect Russia’. If the turmoil had spread to the whole of Russia and there were colossal preconditions for it, we would be nextLukashenko concluded.

