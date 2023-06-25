Lukashenko, from vassal to hero of Moscow, paves the way for Prigozhin to exile: thus saving Putin to save himself

It’s the last one dictator of Europeunshakable in power despite the fact that until a few weeks ago he was thought to be dying, after an emergency hospitalization in Mosca of which very little was known, so much so that the opposition from abroad had encouraged the people to “be ready”. Instead nothing. There are those who assumed that he no longer trusted Putinlet alone being hospitalized in the Russian capital. But what has happened in the last 24 hours confirms that the Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko remains an iron ally of the tsar as well mediator from the crisis which led the troops of the Wagner to withdraw when they were two hundred kilometers from the Kremlin. ‘Batka’ – i.e padre in Belarusian, in his master case – he reappeared with yet another somersault that puts him back at the center of the game. Until the carousel tough. And in the space of almost three years, he’s gone from being thrown in jail 32 Wagner legionnairesat the end of July 2020, until paving the way for exile a Prigozhin.

Nearly 70 years old (68 to be exact), Lukashenko he has been president since 1994, i.e. from the first free elections after the fall of theSoviet Union. Proto-populist, he duped the Belarusians by promising the classic thunderbolt against the opponents of the state and instead started picking from day one rules e Constitutionguaranteeing a continuous – and loosely legitimate – dominance until fateful August 2020, when in full pandemic of Covid – “he cures himself with tractor work in the fields”, one of his unforgettable maxims – consider letting yourself be challenged by three women, sop to the petulant West to keep the farce on stage. Big mistake. The change platform led by Svetlana Tikhanovskaya warms the hearts, fills the cabin electoral and swell the squares on the day when the Commission Electoral heralds a sci-fi result, practically reversing the order of arrival. It is the revolt, suppressed to the sound of arrestsviolence and judicial persecutions, with over 1,500 political prisoners still in jail.

That’s where Lukashenko becomes dictator. And he gets the support of the solo Vladimir Putin – Batka calls him “older brother”. At the same time the sanctions and the strategy of the two ovens goes down the drain: goodbye ‘little foot’ to theEuropa in exchange for concessions and neutral double-breasted which earned him the seat of negotiations between Russia e Ukraine. Minsk at that point it finds itself firmly in the paws of the Kremlindetermined to never, ever lose his latest cologne. Lukashenko he gets by, between trips to members and hockey games with Putin, always pursued by rumors of imminent security cooperation treaties that would be worth annexation. “Lukashenko will probably try to exploit the de-escalation of the armed rebellion of Prigozhin to further its goals, such as delaying the formalization of the State of theRussia-Belarus Union or to prevent Putin to use the Belarusian forces in Ukraine“, analyze theInstitute for the Study of War. A rather labile Maginot line, given that the tsar still used the Belarus as a springboard for an assault Kiev and now turns it into a nuclear silo to scare Europe. But it is all the same a good revenge for the vassal demoted to a simple ‘yes man’.

The reality is that Lukashenko e Putin by now they are inextricably united for mutual survival: Batka, saving the tsar, tries to save himself and build political space for his children, fantasizing a dynasty of sovkhoz (he began his stellar career directing one). But the wind, even in Belarus, it now seems to be blowing towards Westalthough less impetuous than it was in Ukraine. Right, Lukashenko (and Putin) have done everything to finally become one.