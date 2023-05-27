“Lukashenko in critical condition, poisoned after seeing Putin”: the tweet of the Belarusian opponent Tsepkalo. “Now new elections”

The Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko68, is hospitalized in critical condition after a suspected poisoning. This is what the opponent says on Twitter Valery Tsepkaloformer presidential candidate of the country, former ambassador to the United States and husband of Veronika Tsepkalo, Lukashenko’s challenger in the 2020 elections. “According to preliminary information subject to further confirmation, Lukashenko was rushed to the Moscow’s Central Clinical Hospital after his closed-door meeting with Putin. He is currently still under medical care. Leading specialists have been mobilized to address his critical condition,” writes Tsepkalo. “Blood purification procedures have been implemented, but due to its condition it cannot be moved. Efforts to rescue the Belarusian dictator aim to stave off speculation about the alleged man involvement of the Kremlin in his poisoning,” he explains.

“Whether Lukashenko recovers or not,” adds the opponent, “doctors warn about the possibility of relapses. As representatives of the Belarusian Democratic Forum ”, she writes,“ we call on Western leaders to meet in a strategic session in the coming days to discuss the election and of the measures that will have to be taken for ensure the transition period. We confidently state that existing technologies are adequate to hold free and transparent elections in Belarus in accordance with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, without direct interference from the Kremlin. By doing so we will establish legitimate institutions in the eyes of Belarusians and the international community. Holding elections in such a critical circumstance will help not only restore law and order to the Belarus of the future, but also lay the foundations for stabilize the situation on the borders of the European Union”, he concludes.

The rumors about an alleged illness of Lukashenko had already been fueled, in recent weeks, by his absence at the annual flag ceremony a Minsk, where he was replaced by Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko. Even in the absence of any official news, already the Financial Times he had spoken of a hospitalization, which almost certainly took place on 13 May. The hypotheses ranged from one virus to one myocarditis. Already in Moscow, on May 9, on the occasion of the Victory Day military parade, he had looked shaky. The leader of the opposition Svetlana Tikhanovskaya he had tweeted: “We are ready to return to democracy”.