According to BelTA, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said at a meeting with the military on the 10th local time that he had a one-on-one meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg after the informal summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States, and the two sides agreed to deploy The coalition country regional forces reached a consensus.
Lukashenko also stated that the forces of the coalition countries and regions are dominated by the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus, and the formation of the forces has been carried out for two days. ,
