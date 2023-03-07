Home World Luke Black and Lea Stanković reactions to haters | Entertainment
Luka Ivanović, better known as Luke Black, who will represent Serbia at the Eurovision Song Contest, recorded a video with influencer Lea Stanković

Izvor: RTS / Printscreen

Luke Black will represent Serbia at the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, in May this year. From the moment his track “I’m just sleepywon the highest number of votes in the finalthe interest in the young man from Čačan, who lives and works in London, does not stop.

Fellow musicians give their opinion on the track, Maja Nikolić claims that it is the song “satanic”, and the performance plagiarizedand details from his private life are revealed on social networks.

Now, Luke Black himself has posted a video on TikTok with his friend and influencer Lea Stankovic, in which he says “I’m gay“.

Izvor: TikTok/lukeblack.official

The description of the video reads “Lena Stanković and I when we read hate comments that I’m gay”, which drew attention to slip of the presenter Kristina Radenković who called Lea Lena during the election of representatives.

A few days ago, there was also a video of a singer revealing in a show that he “doesn’t watch Eurovision, because it’s trash”.

Luke Black
Source: YouTube/Red TV

(WORLD)

