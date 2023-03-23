Serbia will be represented at Eurovision Song Contest 2023 by singer Luka Ivanovic, better known as Luke Black, and here is the number he will perform under.

Izvor: RTS 1/Screenshot

The order of performances in the semi-final nights of Eurovision, which will be held in Liverpool this year, has been announced. The Serbian representative, Luke Black, will defend the colors of our country in the first semi-final night, third in a rowwhile the Croatian group Let 3 will perform on the same evening under the regular number seven.

15 countries compete on the first night. The Slovenians, that is, the group Joker Out, will perform tenth in a row in the second semi-final night.

In the second semi-final evening, 16 countries will be presented.

The first night of Eurovision, when the Serbian representative performs, will be held on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, starting at 8 p.m. Ffinals will be held on Saturday, May 13.

Luke Black is widely introduced to foreign audiences, and his track “Samo mi se spava” caused numerous reactions. However, he received a lot of negative comments from his colleagues from the domestic scene. Aca Lukas, Maja Nikolić and Jelena Karleuša are only a part of those who have rejected the “package” with which Luka will present us to the world, and he recently expressed his opinion for the first time.

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!