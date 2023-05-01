Luke Black had his first trial at Liverpool | Entertainment

Serbian Eurovision representative Luke Black had his first rehearsal on the big stage in Liverpool!

Source: Marija Mladjen/ATAImages

Luke Black will perform the number “Samo mi se spava” third in the first semi-final night, and he will be accompanied on stage by players with “guts” and masks that we had the opportunity to see at the performance in Belgrade.

Yesterday, Luka Ivanovic and the entire Serbian team were sent off to Liverpool, which was attended by the ambassadors of Great Britain and Ukraine, and last year’s Konstruct representative presented the Serbian representative with the flag of Serbia.

During the farewell, Luke Black is also met Miloš Biković who wished him good luck and “get some sleep”.

See what the performance will look like:



According to the latest cross-section, Serbia ranks 15th on betting sites. In 14th place are the neighbors Croats, namely the group Let 3 with the song “Mama ŠČ”. The Eurovision Song Contest takes place from May 9 to 13.

See what the Serbian representative’s send-off looked like:

And the meeting with Miloš Biković:

Watch Luka Ivanovic’s performance:



Luke Black’s first rehearsal Source: YouTube/Hi! Eurovision

