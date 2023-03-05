The representative of Serbia at the upcoming Eurovision revealed why he carries a lobster with him and what its symbolism is.

Serbia has chosen its representative for Eurovision, which will be held in Liverpool from May 9 to 13, and the colors of our flag will be defended by Luke Black with the song “Samo mi se spava”.

His track, as well as his performance, attracted enormous attention from the public, especially because it was about something different and unprecedented. Luka recently explained that his song calls for “awakening and defeating the evil that surrounds us”, and on our portal you can also read the entire text of the winning track. However, during the competition, the public was buzzing about another detail – lobster!

Jastog was with him in a promotional photo, but he also “walked” him through the streets of Belgrade a few weeks before the Eurovision Song Contest. This is how Luke Black explained his move: “I think that the symbolism of the lobster is quite open to interpretation. I was told by friends that people on social networks were already talking about the symbolism that the lobster represents, and I must say that for some of my understanding it was very close “, Luk told “Zoomer” and added:

“The Lobster didn’t have any excessive purpose at the beginning, but often as artists we do things that we are not aware of and we take some references that we have collected in the course of our creation and appreciation of art and that we may not see that we have transferred to the canvas, or in a song or a photograph . And then with the help of people who are united and their interpretations we learn something about ourselves. So I can definitely say that a symbol of regeneration this dear friend of mine who is sleeping here next to me,” he said then.

